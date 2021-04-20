EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.94.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on EME. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.