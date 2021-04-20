Emerald Crypto Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $285,840.02 and $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 96.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

