Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.28 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $19,146.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,300,720 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

