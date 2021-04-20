ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.14

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.17. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 16,252 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

