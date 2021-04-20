Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

