Encompass Health (EHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

