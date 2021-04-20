Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.72. Endo International shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 12,597 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.