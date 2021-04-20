Energi One Day Volume Hits $6.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Energi has a market cap of $135.34 million and $6.24 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00005988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048435 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00307319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,825,014 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

