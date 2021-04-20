Energy Web Token Trading Down 7.7% This Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.51 or 0.00029180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $496.26 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

