Enerplus Co. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 2,262,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

