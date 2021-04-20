Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,303 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,124. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.