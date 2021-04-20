Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,206 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 2.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Tapestry worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,947. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.