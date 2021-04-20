Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.42 Million in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 2.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,620. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

