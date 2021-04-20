Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. ViacomCBS makes up 1.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,978,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 732,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,363,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

