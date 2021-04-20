ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on E. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 8,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000.

About ENI

