Enigma Market Capitalization Reaches $3.08 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Enigma has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00570920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00027823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.74 or 0.03523659 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 205.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

