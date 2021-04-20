EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

EnLink Midstream has decreased its dividend by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of -1,900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 1,532,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

