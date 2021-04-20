Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

