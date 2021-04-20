Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.