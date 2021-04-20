Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. Envela shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 100,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

