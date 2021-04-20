EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.