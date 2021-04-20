EOS Force Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $17.18 million and $151,167.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00300743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

