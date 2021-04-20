EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $905,913.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $905,913.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00270904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.00938402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00656741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.84 or 1.00066086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.