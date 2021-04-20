EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $450.43

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $450.43 and last traded at $446.53, with a volume of 934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $446.94.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.58. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,621 shares of company stock worth $3,524,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $542,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $5,698,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.