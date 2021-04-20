Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 141,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

