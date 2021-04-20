Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 2,727,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

