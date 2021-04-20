Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BancFirst Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

BANF opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

