Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brenntag SE’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brenntag in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BNTGY opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

