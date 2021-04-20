Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 20th (AAG, AFX, BAS, DRW3, GXI, PCFBY, PNFP, PSM, RDNT, SAE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 20th:

Aumann (ETR:AAG) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

