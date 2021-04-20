Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 20th (AZN, BNR, NEXA, NGD, NGG, NIU, NJR, NRILY, NSIT, NTDTY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 20th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €350.00 ($411.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

