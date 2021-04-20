Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ELS stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

