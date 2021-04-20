Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

