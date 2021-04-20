Esken (LON:ESKN) Receives Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Esken stock opened at GBX 33.80 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Esken has a 1 year low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.10 ($0.97).

Get Esken alerts:

About Esken

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.