Essentia (ESS) One Day Volume Hits $531,635.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $531,635.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

