Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $290.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $294.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.