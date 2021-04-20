Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $294.80

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.80 and last traded at $294.33, with a volume of 4809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.04. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.