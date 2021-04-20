Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0111 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.01 million and $931,655.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.28 or 0.03917070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,101,365 coins and its circulating supply is 181,071,952 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

