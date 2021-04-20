Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $33.91 or 0.00059746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $3.76 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.68 or 0.04129649 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

