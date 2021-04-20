Ethereum Meta Trading Down 24% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $325,218.46 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00632843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

