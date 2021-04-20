Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00012114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

