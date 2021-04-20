EtherGem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,792.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $892,249.30 and approximately $5,792.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

