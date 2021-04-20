EUNO (EUNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,017.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $125,017.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.34 or 0.00823304 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,178,925,690 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

