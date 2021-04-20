Evedo Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.57 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Evedo has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $10.57 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

