Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Down 7.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. 913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 276,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $580.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

