Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 52-Week High at $265.00

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $262.43, with a volume of 327412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

