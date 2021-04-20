Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $87.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,852. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,396.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,980,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,926,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.