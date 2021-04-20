Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$15.52. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 20,773 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$92.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,111,965.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

