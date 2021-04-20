ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $10,631.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003817 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.64 or 0.00865918 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015881 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

