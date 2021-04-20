EXRNchain (EXRN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,632.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $71,632.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

