Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Exterran worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Exterran by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exterran by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Exterran stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

